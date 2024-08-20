KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.00

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 5984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

