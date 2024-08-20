Keep Network Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $97.21 million and $13,253.47 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.
