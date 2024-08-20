Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

KDP opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 487,589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 698,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

