Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-1.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.78.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $138.57. 2,155,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.