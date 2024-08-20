Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.96

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 1400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 242.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,372 shares of company stock worth $4,671,729. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,868,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,999,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 382,539 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.