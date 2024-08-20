Konnect (KCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Konnect has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Konnect has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $99,425.01 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Konnect Token Profile
Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.
Buying and Selling Konnect
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars.
