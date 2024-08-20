Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $7.27

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.48. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 26,658 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

