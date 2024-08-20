KuCoin Token Reaches Market Cap of $940.47 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $940.47 million and $1.01 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $7.97 or 0.00013539 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,971,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,971,705 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

