Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Lowered by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded down $18.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $862.86. 980,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $969.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $946.44. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

