Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 796 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,447. The company has a market capitalization of $612.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

