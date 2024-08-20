Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,224 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,305,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,926. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,936 shares of company stock worth $42,433,769 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

