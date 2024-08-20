Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Boosts Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,874 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. owned 0.43% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 351,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 92,091 shares during the last quarter.

PYLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 531,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,591. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

