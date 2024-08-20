Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Decreases Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. owned about 0.52% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,335,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,001,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,077,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 6,882.4% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 572,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 564,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,383,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock remained flat at $23.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 284,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,243. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

