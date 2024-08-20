Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.0% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 72,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.7% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.22. 2,882,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,707,535 shares of company stock valued at $472,358,647. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.