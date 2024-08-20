Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,871,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.