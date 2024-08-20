Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 205,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,553 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. 7,404,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,751,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

