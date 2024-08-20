Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,626,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.36. 564,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,852. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

