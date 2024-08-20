Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 556 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of EWW stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,175. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

