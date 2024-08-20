Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.55. 1,352,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,579. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.01 and its 200-day moving average is $299.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

