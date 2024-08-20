Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,300 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 697,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,200,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.9 %

LEGH stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. 5,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.06. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEGH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Legacy Housing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.