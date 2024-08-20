LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Down 3.6%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $52.82. Approximately 21,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 241,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TREE

LendingTree Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $687.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.