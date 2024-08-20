Lendlease Group (LLC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on September 17th

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lendlease Group

In other news, insider Elizabeth Proust purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.68 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of A$113,500.00 ($76,689.19). In related news, insider David Craig bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.94 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$178,050.00 ($120,304.05). Also, insider Elizabeth Proust bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.68 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,500.00 ($76,689.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,850. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.