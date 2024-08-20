Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $330,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $580.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,153. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $591.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.93. The company has a market capitalization of $536.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

