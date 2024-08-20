Liberty One Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Post by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Post by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Post by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POST
Post Stock Performance
Shares of POST traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 513,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.