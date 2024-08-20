Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $488,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $488,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,928 shares of company stock worth $17,735,839. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,749,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,296. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

