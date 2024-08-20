Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Celsius Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CELH traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. 5,227,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

