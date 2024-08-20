LifeMD’s (LFMD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 191.26% from the stock’s previous close.

LFMD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LFMD

LifeMD Stock Down 3.2 %

LifeMD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 53,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $215.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.24.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeMD by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 128,701 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.