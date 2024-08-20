Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 148,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,925. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Lightspeed Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $2,819,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,728,000 after purchasing an additional 98,587 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $25,993,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

