Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Liquidia by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

