Lista DAO (LISTA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.64 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. Lista DAO has a market cap of $79.94 million and approximately $20.64 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,401,607 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.40565382 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $25,561,059.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

