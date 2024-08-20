Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 0.8%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. 152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

