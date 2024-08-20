LongView Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.50. 3,106,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.01 and a 200 day moving average of $482.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

