LongView Wealth Management Sells 631 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LongView Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.10. The stock had a trading volume of 73,253,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,013,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

