LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Reaches $0.0355 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $35.50 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

