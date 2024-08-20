Loop Capital Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.24.

Shopify Trading Up 0.8 %

SHOP opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

