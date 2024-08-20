Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59,562 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $240.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,287. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

