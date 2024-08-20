Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 1.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 4,638,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 31,947,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

