Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Up 5.7%

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.86 and last traded at $55.81. 275,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,381,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.