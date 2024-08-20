Macquarie Boosts Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target to $47.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPHR. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.41. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

