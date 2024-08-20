MagnetGold Tops 24 Hour Volume of $612.26 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $612.26 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

