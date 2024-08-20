Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.66% and a negative net margin of 86.85%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

