MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $235.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

