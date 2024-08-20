Mask Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.78 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $199.34 million and approximately $21.78 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

