Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys 510 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.38. 3,938,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,314,640 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.