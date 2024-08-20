Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

BSMO remained flat at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,559. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

