Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.01. The stock had a trading volume of 870,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,750. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.63. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

