Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DAT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.55. ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

