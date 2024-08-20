Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:DAT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.55. ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $38.30.
ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile
