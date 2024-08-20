Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $570.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $467.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.92 and a 200 day moving average of $458.27. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $434.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,638,175 shares of company stock worth $736,767,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.