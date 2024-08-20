Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $561.77. 2,847,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.