McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Lifted by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2,297.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 299.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 402,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after purchasing an additional 301,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. 976,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,778. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

